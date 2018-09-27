Knoxville — A call for a possible drug deal Wednesday afternoon led to the arrest of a Knoxville man wanted on multiple felony warrants.

Knoxville Police Department officers arrested Alvin Fultz, 41, while responding to a possible drug deal call at a business on Merchant Drive at around 4:48 p.m. on Sept. 26.

Fultz initially gave a false identity and ran away when the officers tried to detain him, according to KPD. He was caught on Kentwood Road.

Photo courtesy of the Knoxville Police Department

KPD said they found out his real name and discovered Fultz had seven outstanding warrants on file.

Six of the seven warrants were from a traffic stop on Magnolia Avenue by the Tennessee Highway Patrol on Aug. 8, according to investigators. During this traffic stop, Fultz reportedly gave a false identity and assaulted the trooper who tried to detain him before running away.

In addition to the outstanding warrants, Fultz was charged by KPD with criminal impersonation, evading arrest and resisting arrest for Wednesday’s incident. He's being held without bond.

© 2018 WBIR