The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a hit-and-run suspect that injured a female pedestrian on Thursday in East Knoxville.

According to KPD, it happened at the intersection of Fern Street and Ivy Avenue. KPD said they responded and found a 42-year-old woman with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

KPD said the woman had been crossing Ivy Avenue in the marked crosswalk when a small white four-dour sedan, possibly a Ford, with a hubcap missing on the front left tire turned left onto Ivy Avenue and hit her.

KPD

KPD said the suspect drove off, travelling eastbound on Ivy around 8:17 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14.

The victim was taken to UT Medical Center. KPD said anyone with information is asked to call them at 865-215-7212 or 215-7370. You can also message KPD on their Facebook page here or Twitter account at this link.