A woman in Knoxville told investigators her car had been burglarized and her purse was stolen on Oct. 23, according to Knoxville Police.

The next day, KPD said an unknown suspect attempted to use the woman's identification to cash a check that had been made out to the woman.

The suspect was driving what is believed to be a newer model silver Nissan Rogue that possibly had some driver-side rear damage, according to police.

If you can identify the suspect or have information on this incident, please call the Knoxville Police Department’s crime information line at 865-215-7212. Callers can remain anonymous.

