KPD asks for public's help finding rape, assault and robbery suspect

They said that Desmond Hatchett, 41, from Knoxville, had warrants for aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery and rape. The charges are from an incident on Feb. 11 in the 100 block of Dew Drop Lane, in East Knoxville, according to a release from officials.

Police said that Hatchett is around 6' tall and around 220 pounds. Anyone with information about his location should call 911, officials said.