KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A suspicious death investigation is underway after Knoxville Police said they found woman dead in an alley just north of Knoxville College's campus. 

Investigators found the woman's body around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in an alley between Iredell Avenue and Pickett Avenue near Boyd Street, Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland said. 

Details were limited but Erland said investigators with the violent crimes unit responded to the scene and are in the early stages of their investigation. 

This is a developing story. 10News will update this article as more information becomes available. 
