KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A body was found mummified, in a tarp, in a shed Sunday night after Knoxville Police said investigators were called to a home regarding a possible homicide.

Officers responded to the home on the 2300-block of Greenfield Lane and spoke with three people who reportedly denied any knowledge of any such incident, KPD said.

After investigators got a search warrant, they found the body inside a shed on the property and based on its mummified state, KPD said it had likely been there for multiple weeks.

The three residents, Tommy Rose, Deborah Gister and Christina McCormack were charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, according to KPD.

Christina McCormack

KCSO

Tommy Rose

KCSO

Police said the body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center and said the cause of death could not be determined until an autopsy was completed.

The investigation is ongoing and KPD said further updates will be made as they become available.