x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

KPD: Bomb Squad clears out 'suspicious package' in Downtown Knoxville, deems area safe

On Sunday morning, Knoxville Police responded to a suspicious package reported in the area of Walnut Street and West Vine Avenue.
Credit: KPD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department's Bomb Squad is investigating a possible "suspicious package" in Downtown Knoxville.

The department says, Sunday morning, it dispatched its Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit to the 500 block of West Vine Avenue near Immaculate Conception Church. 

KPD said the package had been cleared by EOD personnel and the scene was deemed safe. Knoxville Police is still investigating the case.

This is a developing story. We will update as news becomes available.

More Videos

In Other News

KPD investigating domestic dispute in Old City

Before You Leave, Check This Out