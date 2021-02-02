KPD arrest man on multiple outstanding warrants including attempted first-degree murder

Johnny Page was taken into custody for the outstanding warrants and also charged with reckless driving, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department has arrested a man with an outstanding warrant for attempted first-degree murder.

Johnny Page, 20, of Knoxville was captured by officers on Sunday night, KPD said.

KPD's Community Engagement Response team attempted to stop a white Honda Civic that was known to be driven by Page on Whittle Springs Road at Cecil Ave. around 9:15 p.m., according to KPD.

Page did not stop the vehicle and fled eastbound on Cecil Ave. After a short purist, the vehicle stopped in the 3100 block of Kenilworth and the suspect fled from the vehicle. Officers were able to capture the suspect without incident following a short foot pursuit, KPD said.

Page had another outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery from an incident that occurred at an apartment complex on Adair Dr. on Oct. 3, according to KPD.