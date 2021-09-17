KPD: Carjacking suspect dies in crash

The suspect died in the crash after attempting to flee from KPD officers. No other injuries were reported from the crash.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One man has died in a car crash after attempting to flee from KPD officers.

On Thursday, September 16, at around 5:14 p.m., KPD officers responded to a carjacking at the Dollar General at 7407 Middlebrook Pike.

According to officers, the victim, a 27-year-old man, says he exited the store and got into his vehicle when a male suspect opened the door, assaulted the victim and drove westbound on Middlebrook in the victim's vehicle. The victim received medical treatment on the scene.

Shortly after the carjacking incident, a KPD officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of the victim's vehicle travelling on Middlebrook. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect fled from officers and crashed at the intersection of Middlebrook and Hoyle Beals Drive. The suspect was found dead in the crash. No one else was reported injured.