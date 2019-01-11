KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department conducted four days of sex offender compliance reviews on multiple offenders within the city limits. They conducted the reviews leading up to Halloween night.

During the four day operation, officers completed about 50 compliance reviews.

A total of 18 violations were discovered and will be reviewed for prosecution by the District Attorney's Office.

In addition, two sex offenders were arrested including one person that was taken into custody for three outstanding warrants for sex offender registry violations.

KPD officers say the success of these operations wouldn't have been possible without the help of the community.

