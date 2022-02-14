KPD continues to search for suspect a year after someone shot and killed a man in South Knoxville

KPD said it continues to search for who killed Brian Hicks at an apartment on Daylily Drive last Valentine's Day.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One year ago on Valentine's Day, someone shot and killed Brian Hicks at an apartment in South Knoxville. Knoxville investigators continue to search for the person who did it.

On February 14, 2021, the Knoxville Police Department responded to a burglary in Montgomery Village at the 1400 block of Daylily Drive. When they arrived, they found 33-year-old Brian Hicks dead with a gunshot wound.

KPD said no one has been arrested or charged with his murder.

"Brian left behind two grieving parents and children. Sadly, his mom passed away a few short months later, never knowing who killed her son. One year later and the family is still searching for answers," East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said.

If you have information that could assist in the ongoing investigation, you can contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers in one of three ways: call 865-215-7165, submit one online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, or submit via the free mobile app – P3 TIPS.

People with tips can remain anonymous, and if a tip leads to an arrest, ETVCS said that person may be eligible for a cash reward.