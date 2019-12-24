KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The homeless man charged with robbing a North Knoxville Cracker Barrel now faces charges for several additional thefts or holdups.

Lawrence Kraus, 58, is being held in the Knox County jail in lieu of bonds of more than $50,000, according to records.

Knoxville police say on Dec. 21 he robbed the Cracker Barrel at 5001 Central Avenue Pike. He walked up to the cashier holding a quilt with what appeared to be a weapon underneath and demanded cash.

Kraus fled with money but was caught shortly after.

On Tuesday, Knoxville Police Department spokesman Scott Erland said Kraus is accused of several other crimes within the same time frame. The incidents all occurred near each other.

About 9 p.m. Dec. 19, a man stole a woman's purse from the WaveMAX laundry at 5210 Schubert Road. The woman told authorities she'd left her purse on a washer while doing laundry and then it disappeared.

Police say Kraus was the thief.

The following night, at about 8 p.m., police say Kraus demanded and got money from a clerk at the KARM Thrift Store, 314 Merchant Drive. He appeared to be hiding a weapon, and fled on foot.

About 1:45 p.m. Dec. 21, Kraus stole money from a cash register at Embroidery to Go near the KARM store, according to Erland. He asked a clerk at the checkout counter for change for a $5 bill and then grabbed money and ran out the front door.

"Kraus was confronted by another employee working in the back of the store and he returned the money before leaving on foot," according to Erland.

About an hour later, according to KPD, Kraus grabbed a woman's purse from the WaveMAX laundry on Schubert Road. The purse was sitting on a folding table.

"The victim chased the suspect on foot behind the business, where he handed the purse to an unknown man. The man returned the purse, but Kraus was able to flee the scene with the victim's wallet," according to Erland.

He then robbed the nearby Cracker Barrel, and he was caught by police on Rowan Road at Cedar Lane, according to records. Video recorded the robbery.

Records show Kraus has no permanent address.