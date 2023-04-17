KPD releases crime numbers for first quarter of 2023

KPD said crime numbers are "continuing to trend in the right direction" after reporting significant decreases in 2022.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department released its preliminary crime numbers for the first quarter of 2023.

KPD said crime numbers are "continuing to trend in the right direction" after reporting significant decreases in 2022.

As of April 9, 2023, according to preliminary citywide data compiled by the KPD Crime Analysis Unit, murders were down 33% compared to the same time in 2022, according to a KPD release.

The number of non-fatal shooting victims was down 13% year-to-date from 2022. Robberies were down nearly 30%, vehicle burglaries were down 16% and motor vehicle thefts were down 10%, according to KPD. All reported property crimes were down 14% citywide, including a nearly 30% drop in reports of burglary or breaking and entering.

KPD said through April 9, 2023, in the East District, the number of murders was down 50% and the number of non-fatal shooting victims was down 29% compared to the same time in 2022.

NEWS: The KPD has released the preliminary crime numbers for the first quarter of 2023, which are continuing to trend in... Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Monday, April 17, 2023

In the Central District, murders were down 100%, while aggravated assaults and robberies were down 24 and 31%, respectively, according to the release.

In the West District, robbery was down 33%, while vehicle burglaries and burglary reports were down 35 and 38%, respectively, according to KPD.