KPD charges three in November shooting death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit investigators have obtained warrants charging three men with the shooting death of a 49-year-old.
KPD said 29-year-old Damante Golden, 29-year-old Dashawn Johnson and 39-year-old Lawrence Stenson are charged with the felony murder of Frank Vinson.
Vinson was shot outside his home in November after what is believed to be an attempted robbery. Johnson and Stenson were also shot during the incident and treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to KPD.
Golden is in custody after he was arrested by Community Engagement Response Team officers on Nov. 26 for an outstanding, unrelated warrant, KPD said.
Johnson and Stenson are not in custody and their whereabouts are unknown, according to KPD.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Johnson or Stenson is urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online here.