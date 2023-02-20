KPD: Man charged after hitting police crusier head-on

The involved officer and a trainee were not injured in the crash, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 29-year-old man is facing several charges after crashing head-on into a marked Knoxville Police Department cruiser, according to KPD.

Wilver Ramirez-Cruz crashed into the cruiser after crossing over a concrete median on Middlebrook Pike near Weisgarber Road on Saturday, Feb. 17, KPD said.

The involved officer and a trainee were not injured in the crash, according to KPD.

KPD said Ramirez-Cruz was charged with DUI, having an open container, crossing over a roadway median and refusing to submit a Breathalyzer.