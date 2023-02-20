KPD: Man charged after hitting police crusier head-on

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 29-year-old man is facing several charges after crashing head-on into a marked Knoxville Police Department cruiser, according to KPD.
Wilver Ramirez-Cruz crashed into the cruiser after crossing over a concrete median on Middlebrook Pike near Weisgarber Road on Saturday, Feb. 17, KPD said.
The involved officer and a trainee were not injured in the crash, according to KPD.
KPD said Ramirez-Cruz was charged with DUI, having an open container, crossing over a roadway median and refusing to submit a Breathalyzer.