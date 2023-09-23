KPD: Four injured, two arrested after shooting on Cumberland Avenue

Knoxville Police said of the four people injured, three of them were treated at the scene and the fourth was taken to the hospital.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department said four people were injured and two arrested after an overnight shooting outside of the Half Barrel on Cumberland Avenue, also known as the Strip.

According to KPD, officers received a report of shots fired shortly after midnight on Saturday. Officers said witnesses saw a man had fired shots following an altercation outside of the Half Barrel and then ran from the scene.

Officers said they learned the suspect had fled in a white car towards Clinch Avenue. Officers spotted the car a short time later and stopped it with the assistance of University of Tennessee Police Department officers.

Officers identified the driver as 22-year-old Willie Jackson, and the passenger as 26-year-old Joseph Mobley. Both were arrested. KPD said two loaded handguns and some marijuana were found inside the car.

KPD said Jackson was positively identified as the suspect in the shooting. Jackson was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while under the influence among other charges.

Mobley was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and simple possession.