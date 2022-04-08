KPD: Detroit man arrested after police find 27 grams of heroin in car

Police said the man was also found with $1,000 in cash. The car was stopped on Cherry Street for an equipment violation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a man from Detroit was arrested Thursday night after officers pulled his car over on Cherry Street for an equipment violation.

They said a K-9 alerted officers that drugs could be in the car. They searched it and said they found around 27 grams of heroin. Most of the drugs were individually wrapped. Police also said they found a digital scale while searching the car.

Police also said the man had more than $1,000 in cash on him when he was arrested. He was arrested and charged with the manufacture, sale or delivery of illegal drugs.

Additional information about the arrest, including the identity of the man or any additional charges, was not immediately available.