Crime

KPD investigating after victim shot several times at Edgewood Park in North Knoxville

KPD said it believes the victim was shot while trying to make a "pre-arranged purchase."
Credit: KPD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it is actively searching for a suspect after a man shot someone several times at Edgewood Park on Tuesday.

According to KPD, officers found a victim with serious gunshot wounds in the parking lot near the library in North Knoxville. Police said a man ran from the scene before officers arrived.

Police said they believe the victim was trying to make a "pre-arranged purchase" before they were shot.

KPD said the investigation is still in the early stages.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

