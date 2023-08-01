KPD investigating after victim shot several times at Edgewood Park in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it is actively searching for a suspect after a man shot someone several times at Edgewood Park on Tuesday.
According to KPD, officers found a victim with serious gunshot wounds in the parking lot near the library in North Knoxville. Police said a man ran from the scene before officers arrived.
Police said they believe the victim was trying to make a "pre-arranged purchase" before they were shot.
KPD said the investigation is still in the early stages.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.