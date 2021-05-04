KPD: Fatal shooting in East Knoxville Monday night, investigation underway

Violent Crimes Unit investigators responded to the scene to begin the investigation, which remains in the early stages.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — At around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Knoxville Police Department responded to the 400 block of S. Hembree Street in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, a male victim was found outside of a residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Tipsters can remain anonymous.