Knoxville police safely recovered a kidnapped 7-year-old boy from Michigan and arrested the child's adoptive mother Wednesday.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, the child had been kidnapped from Ann Arbor, Mich. and was reported to be in the area of Central Avenue Pike in Knoxville.

Officers had circled the area until they found the suspect's vehicle at the 5400 block of Central Avenue Pike.

Officers pulled the vehicle over, recovered the child and arrested the adoptive mother, Connie Franzel.

Franzel was charged with kidnapping and being a fugitive from justice from Michigan.

The Tennessee Department of Children Services is coordinating with Michigan authorities to return the child to his proper guardian. The child was unharmed and Franzel will be extradited back to Michigan.

