KPD: Five suspects arrested after short police chase following shooting incident

Police said officers spotted a suspect car after a shooting incident on Joe Lewis Road. They chased it after it drove away from a traffic stop.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said five people were arrested Wednesday after a shooting incident in South Knoxville.

Officers were responding to a shooting incident with one victim on the 4300 block of Joe Lewis Road and found a possible suspect car. They tried to pull the car over, but it drove away. Officers briefly chased after it before its occupants jumped out and tried to run away on foot, according to a release from officials.

The pursuit ended near the Dollar General at 2625 Western Avenue, officials said.

All five people inside the car were arrested.

The shooting incident is still under investigation, police said. Information about the victim or the suspects was not immediately available.