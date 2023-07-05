KPD: Four juveniles arrested after fireworks shot at officers

At around 10:15 p.m., KPD responded to a crash with injuries in the area of Texas Avenue and Pascal Drive.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four juveniles were arrested after Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a crash and fireworks were shot at both officers and bystanders on Tuesday night, according to KPD.

According to police, witnesses said that a black Hyundai was being struck by both paintballs and fireworks, which caused the car to crash into a white F-150.

After KPD arrived, people started throwing mortar-style fireworks at the officers and their vehicles. According to KPD, additional officers responded to assist in securing the scene.

Due to the fireworks being thrown, officers were forced to take the responding wreckers out of the area in order for the cars in the crash to be safely secured. Officers then took two adults, one teenager and three young children involved in the crash out of the area to an ambulance for medical evaluation, KPD said.

Responding officers arrested four juvenile males, ranging from 14 years old to 16 years old. Two were charged with aggravated assault and evading arrest, while two others were charged with disorderly conduct and evading arrest, according to KPD.

“This behavior is completely unacceptable, and it puts our officers and residents at risk of legitimate physical and mental harm,” Chief of Police Paul Noel said. “I am relieved that nobody was seriously injured and thankful that none of our officers were injured. I also appreciate how our officers handled what was an incredibly chaotic and stressful situation.”

According to police, later that night, after the crash scene was cleared, officers responded to the Lonsdale area, again, due to reports that fireworks were still being shot at cars and people.