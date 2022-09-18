x
Crime

KPD: Four juveniles arrested for armed robbery in Fort Sanders area

Knoxville Police, with help from Knox County Sheriff's Office, arrested four juveniles in connection to a robbery Sunday morning.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police, with assistance from Knox County Sheriff's Office, arrested four juveniles in connection to an armed robbery Sunday morning.

According to KPD, officers responded to an armed robbery at 4 a.m. at the 2200 block of Forest Avenue. When they arrived, officers found two victims who said they were robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects. After the robbery, the suspects left in an SUV.

KPD said it was able to develop a description and a location of the suspects' vehicle. Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the address on Hickory Woods Road in west Knoxville, located the car and arrested four juvenile males.  

Knoxville Police said three of the suspects were charged with aggravated robbery, while all four were charged with weapon and drug charges.  

