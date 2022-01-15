KPD: Four women wounded in shooting incident, drove to UT Medical Center early Saturday morning

Police said the four shooting victims arrived at UT Medical Center in a personal vehicle. Two had serious injuries.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said four women arrived in the same car at the University of Tennessee Medical Center early Saturday morning. According to a release, they all had gunshot wounds.

Two of the women had non-life-threatening injuries, but the two others had serious injuries, according to authorities.

Police said they found that all four women were shot while in a car parked in the 2700 block of Tarleton Avenue in East Knoxville, and then drove to UT Medical Center for treatment.

They said no suspects have been arrested as of Saturday afternoon. KPD said they are continuing to investigate the incident.