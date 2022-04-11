KPD gets around $564,800 from DOJ grant funding for task force protecting children online

The Knoxville Police Department received $564,767 from the Department of Justice to to support the department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department received $564,767 from the Department of Justice to support the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The task force works with state and other local law enforcement agencies to respond to cases involving the sexual exploitation of children online, as well as other internet crimes against children. It includes forensic and investigative components, provides victim services and tries to educate the community about staying safe online.

According to a release from the DoJ, the task force was formed in response to an increasing number of children and teens integrating the internet into their daily lives. They said it also formed in response to a proliferation of child sexual abuse images available online, and heightened online activity of child sex criminals.

The national program leading to Knoxville's task force was created in the fiscal year 1998, according to a release about the grant. It includes 61 coordinated task forces, representing 5,400 law enforcement agencies. In 2021, task forces involved in the program conducted around 137,000 investigations and 90,300 forensic exams, resulting in around 10,400 people being arrested.