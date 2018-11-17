UPDATE Monday 11/19/18 at 6 p.m.:

A grandmother noticed her daughter's car driving erratically with its headlights off on Broadway Friday night near the Broadway Shopping Center and followed it, according to Knoxville Police.

Her daughter was not the driver. KPD said Melissa Ewing, the grandmother, told investigators that her daughter went into the Dollar General in the Broadway Shopping Center to pick up a few items. She left the child inside the car with the keys in the ignition, the engine running, and the vehicle unlocked, according to police.

While she was inside, police said a male suspect walked up to the vehicle, got in, and took off driving.

Ewing reportedly followed him to Kern Place at Armstrong Avenue where the man wrecked the car. He reportedly opened the door and Ewing collided with the door and bent it back. The man and a passenger fled the scene, according to KPD.

The child was recovered unharmed, but scared.

An image of the suspect, a white male wearing a blue hoodie sweatshirt and jogging pants, was released on KPD's twitter account.

He may be 20-30 years old, last seen on foot near Kern Place and Armstrong Avenue in North Knoxville.

KPD said he's wanted for vehicle theft and especially aggravated kidnapping.

If seen, call 911 or KPD's crime line at 865-215-7212.

UPDATE Saturday, 11/17/18 at 10:50 a.m.: The Knoxville Police Department has received multiple tips in the search for a male suspect that stole an unattended vehicle with a child still inside in North Knoxville.

KPD said a family member in another vehicle observed the vehicle exiting the parking lot and began to follow it.

If you can identify this individual or have information on this incident or the location of the suspect, please call 865-215-7212. You can remain anonymous. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through KPD's Facebook page @KnoxvillePD.

ORIGINAL STORY: According to KPD, a man walked up to the vehicle outside a Dollar General store at the Broadway Shopping Center and entered the driver's door -- speeding off with it while a 4-year-old was still in the backseat.

KPD said the vehicle was still running and left unattended in the fire lane when it was stolen.

The vehicle was found a short distance away at the 200 block of Kern Place within a few minutes, and the child was found safe and unharmed in the backseat.

