KPD: Gunshot victim found near downtown Knoxville with non-life-threatening wounds

Police said they were still trying to find out where the shooting happened. They said the victim was found on Riverside Drive.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a person was found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds near downtown Knoxville Friday afternoon.

They said the person was found on the 1800 block of Riverside Drive, which is near the James White Parkway bridge. However, they said they were working to find out where the shooting took place that resulted in the victim's wounds.

They said the wounds were not life-threatening.

Additional information about the victim or how they received the wounds was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.