KPD: Homicide suspect arrested in North Knoxville Wednesday afternoon

Montrell Crayton, 22, of Chattanooga, was arrested in the parking lot of Cassell Valley Apartments in North Knoxville, according to authorities. Officers with the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force took him into custody at around 11:30 a.m. according to a release.

He was booked into the Knox County Detention Center, according to authorities. They said he will be sent to Hamilton County.