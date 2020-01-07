x
crime

KPD: Homicide suspect arrested in North Knoxville Wednesday afternoon

Officials said Montrell Crayton, 22, was arrested in the parking lot of the Cassell Valley Apartment complex around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a suspect wanted out of Hamilton County for charges including attempted criminal homicide and criminal homicide was arrested in North Knoxville Wednesday afternoon.

Montrell Crayton, 22, of Chattanooga, was arrested in the parking lot of Cassell Valley Apartments in North Knoxville, according to authorities. Officers with the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force took him into custody at around 11:30 a.m. according to a release.

He was booked into the Knox County Detention Center, according to authorities. They said he will be sent to Hamilton County.

Knoxville Police Department - TN
U. S. Marshals Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force Arrests Chattanoog... a Murder Suspect ------- On Wednesday, July 1 at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers with the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force took 22-year-old Montrell Crayton, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, into custody in the parking lot of the Cassell Valley Apartment complex located in the 1200 block of Cassell Valley Way.
