Update June 26, 2018

Knoxville Police have identified the man who died in a weekend shooting at an East Knoxville apartment.

William Phillips, 28, was fatally shot during an argument that injured two other men.

Investigators are still looking for the shooter.

Original story

Knoxville Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and wounded two others at the Holston Oak Apartments Saturday night.

When officers arrived on the scene on Riverside Drive, they found two men who had been shot. One of the men who has not been identified was pronounced dead when he arrived at UT Medical Center.

The two victims who were wounded are 21-year-old Jamus Woods and 25-year-old De'allante Twitty.

Police say they were informed that Twitty, who was not at the scene when officers arrived, was taken to Fort Sanders Medical Center.

KPD says the shooting likely came after a heated argument.

Police say they will

release

© 2018 WBIR

the name of the victim who died when they are able to confirm his identification.