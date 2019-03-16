KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is still investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Clinton Highway early Saturday morning.

Around 12:15 a.m., officers responded along with Knoxville Fire and AMR to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian in front of 6730 Clinton Highway.

Once arriving on scene, crews confirmed the person was dead.

The pedestrian was identified Knoxville resident Juan Perez, 55, on Tuesday, March 19.

KPD said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Officials said the driver and the passenger in the vehicle were uninjured.

Several witnesses also gave statements to the accident reconstruction team.

This is an ongoing investigation and 10News will continue to update as new information becomes available.