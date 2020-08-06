KPD: Injuries reported after East Knoxville shooting and car crash early Sunday morning

Officials said that two people were injured after a car crash by East Magnolia Avenue early Sunday morning.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said they received several calls about a shooting in the area of 2400 East Magnolia Avenue early Sunday morning, at around 2:20 a.m. Later, they also said they received a call about a person injured after an accident at East Magnolia Avenue and Spruce Street.

Officers said they did not find any gunshot victims, but they did find a person who had been hit by a silver Honda Accord. The driver ran away, leaving the car behind, according to authorities.

Authorities said it seemed like shots were fired in a parking lot at 2400 East Magnolia Avenue and that several cars tried to flee at the same time.

The Accord made a turn and hit at least one parked car and two people standing outside the vehicles, officials said.