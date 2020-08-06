x
KPD: Injuries reported after East Knoxville shooting and car crash early Sunday morning

Officials said that two people were injured after a car crash by East Magnolia Avenue early Sunday morning.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said they received several calls about a shooting in the area of 2400 East Magnolia Avenue early Sunday morning, at around 2:20 a.m. Later, they also said they received a call about a person injured after an accident at East Magnolia Avenue and Spruce Street.

Officers said they did not find any gunshot victims, but they did find a person who had been hit by a silver Honda Accord. The driver ran away, leaving the car behind, according to authorities.

Authorities said it seemed like shots were fired in a parking lot at 2400 East Magnolia Avenue and that several cars tried to flee at the same time.

The Accord made a turn and hit at least one parked car and two people standing outside the vehicles, officials said.

One person arrived at UT Medical Center in a personal vehicle, while another stayed on the scene and was transported to the same facility after authorities arrived, according to KPD. Both victims appeared to have minor injuries and KPD said they were not aware of any gunshot victims from the incident.

