KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Knoxville Police Department was interviewing about a dozen people at the Safety Building on Monday morning following an overnight shooting in West Knoxville that left one person dead, according to a news release from KPD.

Knoxville Police Department - TN KPD Investigates Overnight Fatal Shooting On Monday, February 18, 2019, at approximately 3:01 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the Lovell Road overpass at I-40. When officers arrived...

Officers responded around 3 a.m. Monday to a call about a shooting at the Lovell Road overpass at I-40. When they arrived, they found a vehicle with a dead man, the release said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man had been involved in an earlier altercation with other people at another location. Additional information will be released as the investigation continues, KPD said.