KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Knoxville Police Department was interviewing about a dozen people at the Safety Building on Monday morning following an overnight shooting in West Knoxville that left one person dead, according to a news release from KPD.
Officers responded around 3 a.m. Monday to a call about a shooting at the Lovell Road overpass at I-40. When they arrived, they found a vehicle with a dead man, the release said.
According to a preliminary investigation, the man had been involved in an earlier altercation with other people at another location. Additional information will be released as the investigation continues, KPD said.