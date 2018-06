KNOXVILLE - Richard Held was shot once in the torso last night on the 200 block of Mayfield Avenue.

Held was taken to UT Medical Center by a family member, and the gunshot wound appeared to be non-life threatening. The Knoxville Police Department is continuing to conduct interviews and will release additional information as it moves forward.

10News will update this story as we receive new information.

© 2018 WBIR