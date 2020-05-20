KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Knoxville police are investigating after human bones were found Wednesday near a South Knoxville apartment complex.

Police were summoned about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday to woods near the 200 block of Overbrook Drive, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesman Scott Erland.

They found human remains. How the person got there is unclear.

"KPD Violent Crimes Unit investigators and Medical Examiner’s Office personnel responded to the scene to begin the investigation. The identity of the deceased or the cause of death have not yet been determined, and the investigation remains ongoing at this time," a statement from Erland reads.

The Cedar Village Apartments are nearby.

If you think you know something about the remains, you're asked to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.