KPD investigating after bottle with racial slur thrown through church window

Knoxville police said that the incident happened at the Logan Temple AME Zion Church sometime Tuesday night.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they are investigating after a bottle with a racial slur on it was thrown through a church window in East Knoxville.

Officials said that the bottle was thrown at the Logan Temple AME Zion Church sometime Tuesday night and that the church was cleaning it up Wednesday morning. While they were cleaning the glass up, they found the bottle.

"Speaking for the Logan Temple and NAACP, we know that this type of behavior should not be tolerated, but as a pastor, we do proceed in everything with love so the people of Logan Temple are continuing to pray for the soul and the heart of the person who committed this heinous act," said Sam Brown, a pastor of the church.