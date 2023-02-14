KPD investigating after officers find man with gunshot wound on Tuesday

The Knoxville Police Department said the man was found on Badgett Drive near Goins Drive at around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound on Badgett Drive, near Goins Drive on Tuesday.

They said officers were responding to a shooting when they found him at around 5 p.m. They said it was believed several suspects ran from the scene.

They said the investigation was still in its preliminary stages at around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Additional information about the victim, suspects, or circumstances surrounding the shooting was not immediately available.