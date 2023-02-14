x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

KPD investigating after officers find man with gunshot wound on Tuesday

The Knoxville Police Department said the man was found on Badgett Drive near Goins Drive at around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com
Police car on the street at night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound on Badgett Drive, near Goins Drive on Tuesday.

They said officers were responding to a shooting when they found him at around 5 p.m. They said it was believed several suspects ran from the scene.

They said the investigation was still in its preliminary stages at around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Additional information about the victim, suspects, or circumstances surrounding the shooting was not immediately available.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Grand jury indicts three Harlan County men for trafficking methamphetamine

Before You Leave, Check This Out