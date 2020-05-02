KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are investigating after the remains of a premature baby were found in a West Knoxville apartment.

The Regional Forensic Center has the male baby's remains and is conducting an autopsy, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesman Scott Erland.

Investigators were alerted about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday to the remains found at a unit at 1727 Kim Watt Drive. The apartment complex is west of Interstate 640 and southwest of Middlebrook Pike.

"The incident is currently being investigated as an unknown/suspicious death and all involved parties are identified," Erland's news release states.

Police are just starting their investigation. The circumstances about who found the remains and what state they were in have not been released.

"If anyone has any information related to the incident, they are urged to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or message the KPD on Facebook," Erland's release states.