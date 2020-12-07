KPD investigating after reports of multiple shots fired out of vehicle in Fort Sanders area on Saturday morning

KPD said there were no victims from the incident, though one unoccupied vehicle was damaged as was an apartment interior at Tennessee Student Living Center.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after multiple reports of several reports of a vehicle driving in around Cumberland Avenue and 19th Street firing shots out of the window in the Cumberland Avenue area on early Saturday morning

Around 2:40 a.m., officers responded and were told by bystanders that a group of male subjects fired approximately 20-30 rounds near that intersection and were seen leaving the scene north on 19th.

KPD said there were no victims from the incident, though one unoccupied vehicle was damaged as was an apartment interior at Tennessee Student Living Center.