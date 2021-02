Officers said they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound when they arrived.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting on East Fifth Avenue in North Knoxville on Sunday night.

Officers said they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound when they arrived.

After a short investigation, officers found that the shooting happened at a nearby location. After the shooting, the victim fled from the scene in a car and then hit an embankment.