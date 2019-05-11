KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a shooting victim was taken to UT Medical Center early Tuesday morning.

Knoxville Police said at around 3:22 a.m., KPD officers responded to the hospital after a 33-year-old man who was shot was dropped off. KPD said he was rushed into emergency surgery in critical condition.

The KPD Violent Crimes Unit said it is following up on leads and the investigation is ongoing. There is no further information at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding the circumstances of the incident, they are asked to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email crimestoppers@knoxvilletn.gov.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.