KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police are investigating after a smoke bomb was placed in the lobby of Yassin's Falafel House downtown.

Officers responded to the restaurant on Monday at 8:44 p.m.

When they got on scene, they learned a suspect lit a smoke bomb, put it in the lobby and left, according to the incident report.

The report said the Knoxville Fire Department responded and put it out.

There "did not appear to be any other devices in the area, however, it was similar to another fireworks event that took place a few minutes before." That was near the City County Building.

KPD said in the report that the suspect didn't make any threats and left the scene.