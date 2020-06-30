KPD investigating after woman shot, killed in Western Heights

Upon arrival, officers said they located a female victim outside of an apartment complex suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — At around 7:05 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the 1200 block of Better Tomorrow Drive for an unresponsive female.

Upon arrival, officers said they located a female victim outside of an apartment complex suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Violent Crimes Unit investigators responded to the scene to begin their investigation, according to KPD. The body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for autopsy.