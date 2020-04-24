The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after finding a woman dead inside a residence at Ridgebrook Apartments Friday morning.

KPD said officers arrived around 7 a.m. Friday after receiving secondhand information that a woman was dead inside a residence at 2105 Ridgebrook Lane.

Officers said they were directed to the apartment and attempted to make contact with the people inside, saying they observed a man inside. KPD said the man initially refused to leave and KPD negotiators were called.

Around 8:50 a.m., they said the man complied and exited, and he was taken to KPD headquarters for questioning.

Officers conducted a sweep inside the residence and found the dead woman. KPD's Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Lab responded to begin their investigation.

KPD said it is not identifying the woman until her next of kin is notified. Investigators said they will provide updates as they become available.