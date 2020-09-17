KPD investigating deadly North Knoxville shooting

When they arrived on the scene, officers said they found 29-year-old David Allen Turner suffering from a gunshot wound.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a North Knoxville shooting on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting on Lyons Way around 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers said they found 29-year-old David Allen Turner suffering from a gunshot wound. Turner was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.