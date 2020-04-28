KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officers with the Knoxville Police Department said they're investigating a double homicide on East 5th Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, a KPD spokesperson said. They said a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene with gunshot wounds.

Officers said they located the man's body in the street in the 2800 block of E. 5th Avenue. The woman's body was found in a home on the same block.

Violent Crimes Unit investigators responded to the scene to begin their investigation. KPD said there are no suspects in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the victims is being withheld by police, pending notification of next of kin.