KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 29-year-old told investigators she was driving home on Wexford Lane early Saturday morning when someone started firing multiple shots at her car, according to Knoxville Police.

At around 3:38 a.m. Saturday, officers said they responded to the 6700-block of Ellesmere Drive for multiple reports of shots fired. Investigators said while conducting a canvas patrol of the area, contact was made with the victim at her home on Trousdale Road.

The woman, who wasn't injured in the shooting, said that while she was making her way home someone fired multiple shots at her vehicle.

Upon investigation, officers said they observed multiple bullet holes on the victim’s vehicle and discovered multiple spent shell casings in the area.

No suspects have located.

The incident is currently under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

10News will update this article as more information becomes available.