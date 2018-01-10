Friendsville — Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a report of a serious crash with injuries on Woodland Avenue at the I-275 underpass around 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, and the driver of one of the vehicles was dead on the scene, according to KPD.

Photo courtesy of the Knoxville Police Department

According to KPD's preliminary investigation, a Ford Expedition was traveling south on I-275 when the vehicle went off the interstate, traveled down the embankment beside the Woodland Avenue overpass and crashed into an eastbound Nissan vehicle.

The male driver of the Nissan died on the scene.

The driver of the Expedition was Friendsville resident Zachari Moore, 32, was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital where a blood sample was obtained for testing as required by state law, according to officials.

Moore has been charged with simple possession of schedule 1 (Heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional charges are pending, according to KPD.

Officials say the driver and passengers in the third vehicle were not injured. The name of the fatal victim will be released after his next-of-kin is notified.

