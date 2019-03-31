KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police are investigating a fatal shooting near a North Knoxville nightclub.

According to KPD, officers were called to The Vibe at 4:10 a.m. to investigate a shooting. They found one victim had been fatally shot and two others had non-life threatening injuries.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.

This isn't the first fatal shooting tied to the nightclub this year. A man died after being shot at the club on New Year's Day.

At that time, 10News learned there had been more than 80 calls for emergency help to The Vibe nightclub since mid-2016.