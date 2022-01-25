KPD investigating Holston Hills area shooting that may have stemmed from road rage confrontation

Numerous shots were heard in the area Monday night. A man showed up at an area hospital with numerous gunshot wounds.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are investigating a shooting in the Holston Hills area Monday night that witnesses said stemmed from a road rage encounter.

Police were called about 9:45 p.m. Monday to the area of Holston Drive and S. Chilhowee Drive after residents reported hearing gunshots.

"Officers arrived on scene and located numerous shell casings in the road as well as other evidence of a shooting," Knoxville Police Department spokesman Scott Erland told WBIR.

They also learned a 34-year-old man was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds after showing up wounded at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. His wounds were not life threatening.

"A witness who was in the victim’s vehicle at the time of the shooting reported that she and the victim became involved in a road rage incident with the suspect vehicle when shots were fired," according to Erland.

The man who was shot and the passenger aren't cooperating, according to Erland. KPD's Violent Crimes Unit is still investigating, including whether what they've told authorities is accurate.