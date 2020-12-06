KPD investigating homicide after woman was shot and killed off East Magnolia Avenue

KPD said the preliminary investigation revealed a man shot the woman after a dispute and ran. Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

The Knoxville Police Department said a woman died Thursday night in a shooting on East Magnolia Avenue.

According to KPD, officers arrived to BJ's Food Mart around 9:30 p.m. at 2310 East Magnolia Avenue for a shooting call. When they arrived they said the female victim was dead after being shot multiple times.

KPD said the preliminary investigation revealed a male suspect shot the woman after a dispute and ran. Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

Officers brought in a K-9 to track the suspect, but was unable to locate him.